1. I saw / was seeing an interesting concert last week. 2. When we came / were coming yesterday, they discussed / were discussing financial issues. 3. Last week the police stopped / was stopping our driver because he drove / ...

Английский язык
1. I saw / was seeing an interesting concert last week. 2. When we came / were coming yesterday, they discussed / were discussing financial issues. 3. Last week the police stopped / was stopping our driver because he drove / was driving at a very high speed. 4. I hurt / was hurting my finger while I cut / was cutting bread. 5. I listened / was listening to the news when the phone rang / was ringing. 6. I didn’t want / was not wanting to leave my home because it rained / was raining hard. 7. What did you do / were you doing at three o’clock yesterday?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. saw 2. came, were discussing 3. stopped, was driving 4. hurt, was cutting 5. was listening, rang 6. didn't want, was raining 7. were you doing
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Как поверить букву и в слове щелИ ?
Ответить
Математика
2t+5t+3,18=25,3 помогите пожалуйста решить уравнение
Ответить
Химия
A) CaCo3 - CaO - Ca (OH)2 - CaCo3 - Ca (HCo3)2 - CaCo3 б) C - Co2 - Co - Co2 - C
Ответить
Математика
Как как решить дробь Семь восьмых умножить на 4 35 умножить на 10 девятых
Ответить
Алгебра
Найдите корни уравнения 5(х-6)^2+11(x-6)=x-6
Ответить