Английский язык

1. I saw / was seeing an interesting concert last week. 2. When we came / were coming yesterday, they discussed / were discussing financial issues. 3. Last week the police stopped / was stopping our driver because he drove / was driving at a very high speed. 4. I hurt / was hurting my finger while I cut / was cutting bread. 5. I listened / was listening to the news when the phone rang / was ringing. 6. I didn’t want / was not wanting to leave my home because it rained / was raining hard. 7. What did you do / were you doing at three o’clock yesterday?

