1 Is it OK with you if I am opening/open the window?lam Wanting/want some fresh air. 2 You are seeming/seem tired. Are you usually gettingl/Do you usually get up so early? 3 Henry is preferring/prefers to drink milk, if you are...

Английский язык

1 Is it OK with you if I am opening/open the window?lam Wanting/want some fresh air. 2 You are seeming/seem tired. Are you usually gettingl/Do you usually get up so early? 3 Henry is preferring/prefers to drink milk, if you aren't mindingl mind. 4 lm not knowing/don't know who this cat is belonging/belongs to. 5 Yolanda can't see you at the moment, she's talkingl/talks on the phone.

