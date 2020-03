1. „It is getting dark" - „I ______________ turn on the light". 2. „The tape recorder doesn't work" I_____________________repair it". 3. He____________________see his Granny on Sunday. 4. I think they____________________pass...

Английский язык

1. „It is getting dark" - „I ______________ turn on the light". 2. „The tape recorder doesn't work" I_____________________repair it". 3. He____________________see his Granny on Sunday. 4. I think they____________________pass the exam. 5. „The bag is so heavy, I can't carry it"- „I____________________help you". 6. I don't want to go home by bus. I_____________________walk. 7. Do you think John____________________phone us tonight? 8. Take an umbrella with you. It_____________________rain. 9. It's Tom's birthday tomorrow. We_____________________give him a present. 10. I think he____________________like his present. вставьте will или be going to...

Автор: Гость