1. John doesn't get upset easily. He's patient 2.Robert enjoys parties. He is very sociable 3.She's an creative person; She desings and makes her own clothes 4. Warren won't give up easily. He is determined to succeed 5. Ma...

Английский язык

1. John doesn't get upset easily. He's patient 2.Robert enjoys parties. He is very sociable 3.She's an creative person; She desings and makes her own clothes 4. Warren won't give up easily. He is determined to succeed 5. Mary's story was very imaginative ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ.Очень срочно.

Автор: Гость