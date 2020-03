1.lf I __ you £1,000 , you __ a new guitar. (lend , buy) 2. if you __ a new guitar, you __ a band ( buy, start ) 3. If you __ a band , you __ a job. (start, never get) 4. if you __ a job , you __ me the money back. ( not get, n...

Английский язык

1.lf I __ you £1,000 , you __ a new guitar. (lend , buy) 2. if you __ a new guitar, you __ a band ( buy, start ) 3. If you __ a band , you __ a job. (start, never get) 4. if you __ a job , you __ me the money back. ( not get, never pay)

