1. Mary's(older/elder) sister has been staying in the USA for seven years now. 2. Whose grandfather is(older/elder) yours or Ivan's? 3. Collin is the(oldest oldest) student in our class, 4. Is steve your(older/elder) or your yo...

Английский язык
1. Mary's(older/elder) sister has been staying in the USA for seven years now. 2. Whose grandfather is(older/elder) yours or Ivan's? 3. Collin is the(oldest oldest) student in our class, 4. Is steve your(older/elder) or your younger brother? 5. My uncle is the(old est eldest) member of my family. б. My friend William is a year and a half(older elder) than me. T. The building of our school is(older elder) than all the other buildings in this area. 8. Do you know that Mr Richardson's(older/elder) daughter is a ballet dancer?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Mary's elder sister has been staying in the USA for seven years now. 2. Whose grandfather is older yours or Ivan's? 3. Collin isthe oldest student in our class, 4. Is steve your elder or your younger brother? 5. My uncle is the eldest member of my family. б. My friend William is a year and a half older than me. T. The building of our school is older than all the other buildings in this area. 8. Do you know that Mr Richardson's elder daughter is a ballet dancer?
