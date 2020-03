1. Now let’s speak about science. What science are you interested in? What makes it special for you? 2. Would you like to be a scientist? Why (not)? 3. What questions would you ask an outstanding scientist? 4. Give me a piece o...

Английский язык

1. Now let’s speak about science. What science are you interested in? What makes it special for you? 2. Would you like to be a scientist? Why (not)? 3. What questions would you ask an outstanding scientist? 4. Give me a piece of advice on how to convince my parents of the necessity of a mobile phone for every teenager. 5. Why do you think cloning was banned in some countries?

Автор: Гость