1. Подберите подходящее по смыслу слово : 1. _______ of the hotels in the city have a swimming pool amp; A) What B) Which C) Whose 2. ________ in my group likes our guide A) all people B) Everyone C) All the tourists 3.Ho...

Английский язык

1. Подберите подходящее по смыслу слово : 1. _______ of the hotels in the city have a swimming pool amp; A) What B) Which C) Whose 2. ________ in my group likes our guide A) all people B) Everyone C) All the tourists 3.How________ clothes are you going to take with you amp; A) much B) many C) Few 4. Why did you _______ with them ? A) discuss B) argue C ) tell 5. Ellen is a bad typist .She types________. A) careless B)carefully C) cerelessly

