Английский язык

1.Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Simple. • I (to help) his mother very often. • She (to read) every day. • We (to drink) tea every morning. • They (not to watch) TV in the morning. • He (not to work) at an office. • He (to play) in the afternoon? • What you (to do) every morning?

Автор: Гость