1. There are ___ glasses in the cupboard a. any b. a c. some 2. ___ many guests in the hotel a. there weren't b. they weren't c. there wasn't 3. ___ a very noisy party in the street last night a. there is b. there was c...

Английский язык

1. There are ___ glasses in the cupboard a. any b. a c. some 2. ___ many guests in the hotel a. there weren't b. they weren't c. there wasn't 3. ___ a very noisy party in the street last night a. there is b. there was c. there were 4. ___ any good programmes on tv yesterday? a. was there b. are there c. were there 5. she ___ lucnh a. is make b. is making c. does making 6. what does he do? ____ a. he's reading b. he's a student c. yes, he does 7. my sister ___ on friday nights a. usually goes out b. is usually going out c. goes usually out 8. where's Ann? she's in the bathroom. she ___ a shower a. has b. 's having c. having 9. there's ___ big table in the living room a. an b. a c.some 10. there aren't ___ char a. any b. some c. one 11. how many people ___ there in class yesterday? a. was b. are c. were 12. ___ wasn't a bar in the hotel a. is b. there c.their 13. ____ your brother working at the moment? a. is b. does c. do 14. don't make a noise! your father's ___ tv a. watch b. watching c. is watching 15. she ___ drinking vodka! it's water a. isn't b. aren't c. not 16. what's Mark ___? he's playing tennis a. do b. does c. doing 17. Simon usually ___ to bad early a. goes b. go c. is going 18. what does he ___? he's a pilot a. doing b. be c. do

Автор: Гость