Английский язык

1)This a ball is a)mine b)my c)her d)our 2)Can you ___a boat a)swim b)sail c)drive d)cross 3)She__a shower every morning a)have b)haves c)has d)is having 4)I want to buy a ___of shoes a)pair b)couple c)bunch d)some 5)How__tomatoes have you bought a)much b)any c)some d)many 6) I write letters with a)paints b)a pens c)a pen d)a pencil 7)His hobby is walking.He likes__ a)swimming b)sunbathing c)hiking d)sleeping

