1. Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present Indifinite 1) We (read) the newspaper in class every day. 2) He always (prepare) his homework carefully. 3) She (speak) several foreign languages. 4) We always (travel) by ...

Английский язык

1. Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present Indifinite 1) We (read) the newspaper in class every day. 2) He always (prepare) his homework carefully. 3) She (speak) several foreign languages. 4) We always (travel) by car. 5) The children (play) in the park every afternoon. 2. Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Past Indifinite 1) I (forget) to bring my notebook to class yesterday. 2) The telephone (ring) twice but no one (answer) it. 3) I (lose) my English book yesterday but (find) it later. 4) They (go) to the park after the lesson. 5) I (learn) a lot of English words yesterday. 3. Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Future Indifinite 1) Helen (find) the book which you need. 2) They (see) us tomorrow. 3) We (spend) two months in the South. 4) The plant (die) because of lack of sunshine. 5) The film (last) an hour. 4. Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present Continuous 1) I see that you (wear) your new suit today. 2) Listen! Someone (knock) at the door. 3) Please, be quiet! The baby (sleep). 4) The leaves (begin) to fall from the trees. 5) John (have) lunch in the cafeteria now. 5. Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Past Continuous 1) I (do) my homework at 5 o’clock yesterday. 2) When you telephoned, I (have) dinner. 3) The accident happened while they (travel) in the South. 4) When I got up this morning, the sun (shine) brightly. 5) Mary (play) the piano when I arrived. 6. Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Future Continuous 1) At ten o’clock tomorrow morning she (have) her music lesson. 2) It probably (rain) when you get back. 3) If you come before six I (work) in my garden. 4)At this time tomorrow he (watch) television.

Автор: Гость