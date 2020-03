1. What was Charles Dickens? 2. Where was Charles Dickens from? 3.When was he born? 4. What did his family move to London? 5. What ďid he was twelve? 6. When did Charles Dickens begin his career as a writer? 7. Who did h...

Английский язык

1. What was Charles Dickens? 2. Where was Charles Dickens from? 3.When was he born? 4. What did his family move to London? 5. What ďid he was twelve? 6. When did Charles Dickens begin his career as a writer? 7. Who did he marry? 8. How many children did he have? 9. What were some of his stories? Have you read any of then? 10. When did he die? 11. Why do you think Ch. Dickens is popular today?

