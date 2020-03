1. Write the sentences in Present Perfect. 1 He (to graduate) from the University.2 Our students (to pass) all examination.3 Your son (to sleep) in his room 4 My grandmother (to prepare) breakfast in the kitchen.5 Students (to...

Английский язык

1. Write the sentences in Present Perfect. 1 He (to graduate) from the University.2 Our students (to pass) all examination.3 Your son (to sleep) in his room 4 My grandmother (to prepare) breakfast in the kitchen.5 Students (to go) home.6 The secretary (to bring) the mail. 7 My brother (to write) a report. 8 He (to speak) English at the meeting.9 Our uncle (to catch) fish in the river. 10 Students (to write) the test.

Автор: Гость