1 задание.Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Indefinite. 1. They always (to discuss) all their problems. 2. I (to drink) orange juice every morning. 3. What you (to read) before you go to bed? 4. ...
Английский язык
1 задание.Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Indefinite. 1. They always (to discuss) all their problems. 2. I (to drink) orange juice every morning. 3. What you (to read) before you go to bed? 4. They (to go) to the cinema last week. 5. Where he (to go) yesterday? 6. Mary (not/to write) a letter to her boy friend yesterday. 7. I think, she (see) me off at the station. 8. He (to ring) you up tomorrow? 9. I (not/to enjoy) pop music at all. 10. He (not/to tidy) his room on Saturday. 2 задание. Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Perfect. 1. I just (to finish) my work. 2. You (to read) this book yet? 3. He already (to sell) all his goods. 4. Sally (to do) her homework before she went for a walk. 5. Sue (to drive) home by midnight tomorrow. 6. How many pages he already (to write)? 7. I (not/to be) to Rome yet. 8. I didn’t know Clare. I never (to see) her before. 9. The train (to start) when they arrived at the station. 10. Terry (to sew) her new dress by the end of this week.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. They always discuss all their problems. 2. I drink orange juice every morning. 3. What are you reading before you go to bed? (но м.б. What will you read before you go to bed?) 4. They went to the cinema last week. 5. Where did he go yesterday? 6. Mary didn`t write a letter to her boyfriend yesterday. 7. I think, she`ll see me off at the station. 8. Will he ring you up tomorrow? 9. I don`t enjoy pop music at all. 10. He doesn`t tidy his room on Saturday. (но м.б. He didn`t tidy his room on Saturday. , если считать, что суббота прошла, а не вообще в субботу))) 2. 1. I`ve just finished my work. 2. Have you read this book yet? 3. He`s already sold all his goods. 4. Sally had done her homework before she went for a walk. 5. Sue will have driven home by midnight tomorrow. 6. How many pages has he already written? 7. I haven`t been to Rome yet. 8. I didn’t know Clare. I`ve never seen her before. 9. The train had started when they arrived at the station. 10. Terry will have sewn her new dress by the end of this week.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
В магазине спорт товаров продается 8 видов теннисных ракеток и 5 различных наборов теннисных мячей . сколько способами можно купить в этом магазине...
География
Помогите!!!!Объясните причины образования в океане круговых поверхностных течени?? и их роль в формировании климатовЗемли.Приведите примеры.ГЕОГРАФИЯ.
Математика
Дополни предложение зная что 2346 минус 1247 равно 1099 вместо точек напиши числа или слова отражающие изменение разности
Английский язык
Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Perfect Continuous. 1. She (to play) poker since morning. 2. What you (to do) fo...