1 задание.Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Indefinite. 1. They always (to discuss) all their problems. 2. I (to drink) orange juice every morning. 3. What you (to read) before you go to bed? 4. ...

1. They always discuss all their problems. 2. I drink orange juice every morning. 3. What are you reading before you go to bed? (но м.б. What will you read before you go to bed?) 4. They went to the cinema last week. 5. Where did he go yesterday? 6. Mary didn`t write a letter to her boyfriend yesterday. 7. I think, she`ll see me off at the station. 8. Will he ring you up tomorrow? 9. I don`t enjoy pop music at all. 10. He doesn`t tidy his room on Saturday. (но м.б. He didn`t tidy his room on Saturday. , если считать, что суббота прошла, а не вообще в субботу))) 2. 1. I`ve just finished my work. 2. Have you read this book yet? 3. He`s already sold all his goods. 4. Sally had done her homework before she went for a walk. 5. Sue will have driven home by midnight tomorrow. 6. How many pages has he already written? 7. I haven`t been to Rome yet. 8. I didn’t know Clare. I`ve never seen her before. 9. The train had started when they arrived at the station. 10. Terry will have sewn her new dress by the end of this week.