Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Perfect Continuous. 1. She (to play) poker since morning. 2. What you (to do) for 2 hours already? 3. John (to work) on this problem for a week when the delegati...

Английский язык
Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Perfect Continuous. 1. She (to play) poker since morning. 2. What you (to do) for 2 hours already? 3. John (to work) on this problem for a week when the delegation of foreign experts arrived at the institute. 4. How long you (to fish) here? Have you caught anything? 5. My mother (to grow) this sort of tomatoes for 5 years already. 6. I (to read) this book for a week before I return it to the library. 7. That strange man (to stand) at the corner since early morning. 8. How long this man (to wait) for you at the station before you met? 9. I (to study) English for 2 months before the following exam. 10. I (to shop) in the supermarket for half an hour when I lost my wallet.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. She has been playing poker scince morning. 2.What have you done for 2 hours already? 3.John was working on this problem for a week when the delegation of foreign experts arrived at the institute. 4.How long have you been fishing here? Have you caught anything? 5.My mother have been grown this sort of tomatoes for 5 years already. 6.I have been reading this book for a week before i returned it to the library. 7.That strange man has stood at the corner since early morning. 8. How long this man was waiting for you at the station before you met? 9. I have been studing English for 2 months before the following exam. 10. I was shopping in the supermarket for half an hour when i lost my wallet.
