Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Perfect Continuous. 1. She (to play) poker since morning. 2. What you (to do) for 2 hours already? 3. John (to work) on this problem for a week when the delegati...

Английский язык

Употребите глаголы, данные в скобках, в Present, Past или Future Perfect Continuous. 1. She (to play) poker since morning. 2. What you (to do) for 2 hours already? 3. John (to work) on this problem for a week when the delegation of foreign experts arrived at the institute. 4. How long you (to fish) here? Have you caught anything? 5. My mother (to grow) this sort of tomatoes for 5 years already. 6. I (to read) this book for a week before I return it to the library. 7. That strange man (to stand) at the corner since early morning. 8. How long this man (to wait) for you at the station before you met? 9. I (to study) English for 2 months before the following exam. 10. I (to shop) in the supermarket for half an hour when I lost my wallet.

Автор: Гость