Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в нужном времени. 1. I (not/to see) Mike this week. 2. He always (drink) milk in the morning. 3. We (to return) home late at night yesterday. 4. John (to cross) the street when he saw a car. 5. I think you (to write) the letter by next Friday. 6. Jill (to do) all her house work yesterday. 7. What time you usually (to finish) your work? 8. Look! The kite (to fly) high up in the sky. 9. I (not/to enjoy) the party yesterday. 10. Why you (to smile) at me? Is it something wrong with me?
1. I haven`t seen Mike this week. 2. He always drinks milk in the morning. 3. We returned home late at night yesterday. 4. John was crossing the street when he saw a car. 5. I think you will have written the letter by next Friday. 6. Jill did all her house work yesterday. 7. What time do you usually finish your work at? 8. Look! The kite is flying high up in the sky. 9. I didn`t enjoy the party yesterday. 10. Why are you smiling at me? Is it anything wrong with me?
