Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в нужном времени. 1. I (not/to see) Mike this week. 2. He always (drink) milk in the morning. 3. We (to return) home late at night yesterday. 4. John (to cross) the street when he saw a car. 5. I think you (to write) the letter by next Friday. 6. Jill (to do) all her house work yesterday. 7. What time you usually (to finish) your work? 8. Look! The kite (to fly) high up in the sky. 9. I (not/to enjoy) the party yesterday. 10. Why you (to smile) at me? Is it something wrong with me?

Автор: Гость