10. Составьте вопросительные и отрицательные предложения в Future Simple, переведите получившиеся предложения: 1. I will work tomorrow. 2. She will dance. 3. They will work tonight. 4. Peter will come the day after tomorrow. 5....

1. Will I work tomorrow? I will not work tomorrow. 2. Will she dance? She will not dance. 3.Will they work tonight? They will not work tonight 4. Will Peter come the day after tomorrow? Peter will not come the day after tomorrow. 5. Will Steve ask him? Steve will not ask him. 6. Will Mary meet you at the railway station? Mary will not meet you at the railway station. 7. Will we miss the bus? We will not miss the bus