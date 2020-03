1When did the Romans come to England for the first time? 2What was the original name of the British capital? And how many people lived there by the year 400? 3When did the Romans leave Britain? 4When did William the Conqueror c...

Английский язык

1When did the Romans come to England for the first time? 2What was the original name of the British capital? And how many people lived there by the year 400? 3When did the Romans leave Britain? 4When did William the Conqueror come to England from Nor- mandy? Why did he build the White Tower in the Tower London? 5 Where did the Great Fire of London start? How long did it last? How big was the part of the city destroyed by the fire? 6What caused the Great Fire of London? 7What is the official name of Great Britain now? 8What do people mean when they say Great Britain? 9What parts does Great Britain consist of and what are their capitals? 10 What do we call the narrowest part of the English Channel? 11 The people who were born in Britain are English, aren't they? 12 What does the Union Jack look like and what does it symbolize? 13 What is understood by the Commonwealth? What do you know about it? 14 Who does the power in the country belong to? 15 Who makes laws in the country?

