Английский язык

2. Write whether the sentences are True or False: 1) The First Foot is the first visitor to enter the house on New Year's morning 2) In Britain the New Year is not widely celebrated as Christmas is. 3) The British usually take their shoes off as soon as they enter someone's house. 4) Midsummer's Day, June 24th is the shortest day of the year. 5) The Chinese New Year is celebrated in early February

