20 балов даю. Переведите срочно Our country is very rich. Its vast territories lie in different climatic zones from the North Pole to subtropics in the South. Our country's fauna is extremely rich, numbering great amounts of various mammal species, species of birds and fishes. Northern areas are rich in the polar bear, polar fox, seal, walrus, whale, sable, wolf, silver fox, brown bear, reindeer, marten, lynx and many others. Most of them are valued for their fur. Various species of birds and fishes are numerous. The southern area of our country is the habitat of such representatives of fauna as the lion, leopard, desert lynx, hyena, fox, gaselle, wild goat, red deer, mouflon. Blue Anthelope Gnu, bison, various kinds of snakes, birds and fishes. Many species of animals live free of danger from man in national parks. The first national park was set up in the USA. It is more than one hundred years old. There are 7 such parks in our country. In 1948, 230 countries organized "The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources" (IUCN). A lot of State Reservations have been founded since that time. Under their protection some rare animals have multiplied to an extent making hunting possible, so that we can now obtain from them valuable fur, medical raw material and other products.

