Английский язык

20. Прочитайте текст и ответьте на вопрос: What is this text about? American and British schools In America, all children from six to sixteen go to school. They spend six years in «elementary» school, and four or six years in «secondary» or «high» school. School education is free. At the end of every school year, the children take a test. If a child does well, he goes into next class («grade»). If he doesn’t do well, he has to repeat the grade. Some schools have modern teaching equipment. like computers and closed circuit television, but there are small country schools, with just one classroom. At the end of their time at school, most students get a high school diploma. If they want to go on to college, they take college admission tests. In Britain all children from five to sixteen go to school. They spend six years in «primary» school, and then go on to «secondary» school. In Britain there are «state» schools, which are free, and private schools for which parents pay. Many British private schools are «boarding» schools. The children stay at school all the time, and only come home in the holidays. They usually wear uniforms. Teaching in both countries is usually quite informal. Students often work together in groups and go to the teacher only when they need help. At school pupils spend the most important of their lives. It is here that their characters and views are formed. The word «school» always reminds us of our childhood and youth, of close and dear people in our life. a) Education in Russia b) schooling in The USA and The UK c) higher education 21. Укажите, соответствует ли утверждение содержанию текста If they want to continue education in some college, they take college admission tests. a) True b) False c) No information in the text 22. Укажите, соответствует ли утверждение содержанию текста In Britain, all children from six to sixteen go to school a) True b) False c) No information in the text 23. Укажите, соответствует ли утверждение содержанию текста School education is free. a) True b) False c) No information in the text 24. Укажите, соответствует ли утверждение содержанию текста In Britain there are private schools for which parents pay. a) True b) False c) No information in the text 25. Укажите, соответствует ли утверждение содержанию текста Teaching in both countries is usually quite formal. a) True b) False c) No information in the text

