24 помогите , надо составить предложения , как в примере , очень срочно надо
Английский язык
24 помогите , надо составить предложения , как в примере , очень срочно надо
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. if we hadnt missed our train we would be for the conference in time 2. if she hadnt failed her exam in math she wouldnt have to take the exam again 3. if they had told us the truth we would know what to do 4. if the plane had arrived in time we would have no problems with our luggage 5. if we had had any time for the picture gallery we would know anything about this modern artist 6. if the party had been a success they wouldnt arrange another party 7. if we had gone to Brighton we would look suntanned
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Математика
Модуль каких противоположных чисел равен: 1)7; 2) 23; 3) 0,3; 4) 100 Используя знак модуля, з??пишите в виде равенств
Окружающий мир