3. Complete the text with the correct form of the verb to be. Hi! I … George. I.. a pilot. This … my friend Mary. Mary and I … neighbours. We … also good friends. I … thirty-three years old and Mary … twenty-seven. We … from Edinburgh, Scotland.
Hi! I am George. I am a pilot. This is my friend Mary. Mary and I are neighbours. We are also good friends. I am thirty-three years old and Mary is twenty-seven. We are from Edinburgh, Scotland.
