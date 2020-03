4. Choose the correct answer. 1. Would you like another cup of tea? a) Yes, please. b) It’s great! c) Of course, yes. 2. Help yourself. a) I am not hungry. b) I can do it myself. c) Thank you. 3. How do you do? a) I a...

Английский язык

4. Choose the correct answer. 1. Would you like another cup of tea? a) Yes, please. b) It’s great! c) Of course, yes. 2. Help yourself. a) I am not hungry. b) I can do it myself. c) Thank you. 3. How do you do? a) I am fine, thanks. b) Glad to meet you. c) How do you do?

