5) Explain the use of the articles in the following sentences. 1) Their flat is on the fifth floor. 2) She went to the market in the morning. 3) A nurse takes care of sick people. 4) I’d like to learn to play the guitar. 5) Hi...

Английский язык

5) Explain the use of the articles in the following sentences. 1) Their flat is on the fifth floor. 2) She went to the market in the morning. 3) A nurse takes care of sick people. 4) I’d like to learn to play the guitar. 5) His uncle is a pilot. 6) We have got a nice cottage-house. 7) He is the strongest boy in our class. 8) This girl is a pupil. 9) You bought two tickets to the theatre yesterday. 10) This picture is the most beautiful one I have ever seen.

