5 предложений в страдательном залоге на тему школа

Английский язык
5 предложений в страдательном залоге на тему школа
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)mary was invited to the party but unfortunately she couldn't make it. dinner was cooked by andrew. 2 the film was directed by my favourite director.3 the dog was saved by a neighbour. 4it was destroyed in an earthquake 5  the plants are watered every evening. my new cd player is broken.6 the glass bowl is filled with fruit. melons are grown in the south of france.7 flowers are usually sold in the streets.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Спряжение глаголов играть, скакать,побежать,поиграть,прыгать,нырять,просить,прыгнуть,нырнуть,бежать
Ответить
Математика
Составь задачу по этому решению 23·4+10·5+70=212
Ответить
Геометрия
Дано: Δ ABC , BC=√7 , AC=3√7, ∠C=120° найти: AB -?
Ответить
Математика
Составить задачу о рациональном питании
Ответить
Русский язык
Нужно ли ставить запятую или запятыми перед или после слова КАК БУДТО: Ресницы его как будто покрыты инеем
Ответить