5 вопросов there is , there are и ответы
1)Is there a book? -Yes,there is a book. 2)Is there an apple? -Yes,there is an apple. 3)Is there a pen? -Yes,there is a pen. 4)Is there a table? -Yes,there is a table. 5)Is there a marker? -No,there is not marker
