50 б. 10 кл. Помогите, пожалуйста!1. Выберите правильный вариант ответа. 1) Living in a foreign country can be very difficult. In contrast/ Furthermore / Though one can often feel lonely and homesick. 2) Monkeys are curious i...

Английский язык

50 б. 10 кл. Помогите, пожалуйста!1. Выберите правильный вариант ответа. 1) Living in a foreign country can be very difficult. In contrast/ Furthermore / Though one can often feel lonely and homesick. 2) Monkeys are curious in addition to/besides/but being intelligent. 3) Neither/Although/Both cars and motorcycles aren’t allowed in this park. 4) Studying abroad can be a very valuable experience. However/As a result/Also it can give you more opportunities in the future. 5) The best way to keep fit is working out in a gym as well as/but also/besides of following a healthy diet. 6) He’s very polite also/in addition to/but also being honest. 7) Dogs are friendly, and loyal either/as well/however. 8) Either/ Both/ Neither cows or/and/nor sheep eat meat. 9) Cats are both/not only/neither independent nor/or/but also amusing. 10) Tigers aren’t domesticated and lions aren’t, both/either/also. 2. Выберите вводное слово (вводную конструкцию), которое бы правильно соединило предложения. 1) It’s a well-known fact that recycling helps the environment. Some people ignore it. (moreover/although/also) 2) Working for a charity can be extremely rewarding. Very few people decide to volunteer. (furthermore/yet/consequently) 3) Animals which are kept in zoos are well cared for and protected. They are forced to live in unnatural surroundings. (on the other hand/what is more/as a result) 4) Tom is very knowledgeable. But he is young. (also/although/as) 5) She is against animal testing. Her sister isn’t. (whereas/furthermore/in case) 6) Wild animals are still killed for their skin. Hunting them is illegal. (on the other hand/moreover/despite) 7) The rain forests need to be protected. They are still being cut down. (In addition/Even though/As a result) 8) Monkeys are wild animals. They are easily trained. (but/besides/therefore) 9) Efforts have been made to protect animal habitats. They are still being destroyed. (as/in spite of/because) 10) The factory was fined. It’s still releasing toxic fumes into the air. (nevertheless/on account of/in addition to) 3. Выберите правильный вариант ответа. 1) New laws have been introduced to stop factories polluting the atmosphere. Pollution is damaging our environment. (since/so/although) 2) The ozone layer is getting thinner. More and more people are getting skin cancer. (in spite of/owing to/such…that) 3) The climate is changing. The Sahara Desert is spreading. (besides/whereas/on account of) 4) Industrial waste is polluting our seas. Fish are dying. (therefore/although/but also) 5) Many cosmetic companies have stopped testing their products on animals. There has been pressure from animal rights groups. (provided/due to/however) 6) Traffic in the city centre is awful during rush hour. Most people use private transport. (furthermore/as/firstly) 7) Many young people decide to stay in youth hostels when travelling. It’s cheaper that staying in hotels. (on the other hand/as well as/because) 8) People in the neighborhood are complaining. The traffic in the area is terrible. (as well as/although/due to the fact that) 9) The voyage was cancelled. The weather was bad. (both/because/despite) 10) There were no buses running. There was a strike. (moreover/on account of/but)

