50 б. 10 кл. Помогите, пожалуйста!1. Выберите правильный вариант ответа. 1) Living in a foreign country can be very difficult. In contrast/ Furthermore / Though one can often feel lonely and homesick. 2) Monkeys are curious i...

50 б. 10 кл. Помогите, пожалуйста!1. Выберите правильный вариант ответа. 1) Living in a foreign country can be very difficult. In contrast/ Furthermore / Though one can often feel lonely and homesick. 2) Monkeys are curious in addition to/besides/but being intelligent. 3) Neither/Although/Both cars and motorcycles aren’t allowed in this park. 4) Studying abroad can be a very valuable experience. However/As a result/Also it can give you more opportunities in the future. 5) The best way to keep fit is working out in a gym as well as/but also/besides of following a healthy diet. 6) He’s very polite also/in addition to/but also being honest. 7) Dogs are friendly, and loyal either/as well/however. 8) Either/ Both/ Neither cows or/and/nor sheep eat meat. 9) Cats are both/not only/neither independent nor/or/but also amusing. 10) Tigers aren’t domesticated and lions aren’t, both/either/also. 2. Выберите вводное слово (вводную конструкцию), которое бы правильно соединило предложения. 1) It’s a well-known fact that recycling helps the environment. Some people ignore it. (moreover/although/also) 2) Working for a charity can be extremely rewarding. Very few people decide to volunteer. (furthermore/yet/consequently) 3) Animals which are kept in zoos are well cared for and protected. They are forced to live in unnatural surroundings. (on the other hand/what is more/as a result) 4) Tom is very knowledgeable. But he is young. (also/although/as) 5) She is against animal testing. Her sister isn’t. (whereas/furthermore/in case) 6) Wild animals are still killed for their skin. Hunting them is illegal. (on the other hand/moreover/despite) 7) The rain forests need to be protected. They are still being cut down. (In addition/Even though/As a result) 8) Monkeys are wild animals. They are easily trained. (but/besides/therefore) 9) Efforts have been made to protect animal habitats. They are still being destroyed. (as/in spite of/because) 10) The factory was fined. It’s still releasing toxic fumes into the air. (nevertheless/on account of/in addition to) 3. Выберите правильный вариант ответа. 1) New laws have been introduced to stop factories polluting the atmosphere. Pollution is damaging our environment. (since/so/although) 2) The ozone layer is getting thinner. More and more people are getting skin cancer. (in spite of/owing to/such…that) 3) The climate is changing. The Sahara Desert is spreading. (besides/whereas/on account of) 4) Industrial waste is polluting our seas. Fish are dying. (therefore/although/but also) 5) Many cosmetic companies have stopped testing their products on animals. There has been pressure from animal rights groups. (provided/due to/however) 6) Traffic in the city centre is awful during rush hour. Most people use private transport. (furthermore/as/firstly) 7) Many young people decide to stay in youth hostels when travelling. It’s cheaper that staying in hotels. (on the other hand/as well as/because) 8) People in the neighborhood are complaining. The traffic in the area is terrible. (as well as/although/due to the fact that) 9) The voyage was cancelled. The weather was bad. (both/because/despite) 10) There were no buses running. There was a strike. (moreover/on account of/but)
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
На окончательную истину не претендую. сомнения указаны курсивом)) 1. 1) Furthermore 2) to 3) Both - по смыслу больше подходит Neither, но в конструкции с ним используется "nor", а тут "and" 4) As a result 5) as well as - другой конструкции никогда не встречал 6) in addition 7) as well 8) Neither cows nor sheep... 9) not only / but also 10) either. 2. 1) although 2) yet - подходит по крайней мере по смыслу, но мне не нравится ("всё ещё очень немногие люди решаются стать добровольцами") 3) on the other hand 4) although - зачем тогда там предлог but в предложении? 5) whereas 6) despite 7) Even though 8) but 9) тут не знаю... если нужно подставить его перед вторым предложением, то подойдёт и as и because (лучше выбрать as), а перед первым можно подставить in spite of, тогда будет очень красиво звучать. решайте сами 10) on account of. 3. 1) since 2) such that 3) besides 4)therefore 5) due to 6) as 7) because 8) due to the fact that 9) because 10) on account of
