50 баллов!!Помогите.Напишите тёк т литом,как я сходил в театр,используя данные выра??ения

I bought 2 expensive tickets at the box office for the best seats, because I invited my friend Peter to go there with me. We arrived at the theatre in advance (in 40 minutes). Then we left our clothes at the comfortable cloakroom. After that we passed further and accepted our seats in the balcony. We decided to go around the theatre as the atmosphere was festive. So, we saw all other people in wonderful clothes and a girl playing the piano. In 20 minutes before the performance we bought a programme, which we read carefully and from which we recognized more about actors and plot. The lights went down, the curtains rose the actors appeared at the stage. During the ballet we felt excited, as the Swan Lake (Лебединое озеро) was gorgeous! The combination of ideal movements and profound music made us believe that we were there. During the interval we visited orchestra-pit and went to the buffet, where we ate 2 sandwiches and 2 salads and drank orange juice. From to time during the ballet and at the end of the it we applauded loudly, because we extremely joined every minute passed there and magic acting. Both of us were completely satisfied that evening and came home in a good mood.