50 баллов!!!!.Помогите,напишите текст,о том,как я сходил в тетр,используя данные выражения: to buy tickets at the box office • to be invited to the theatre • to fell excited • to listen to an opera • to arrive at the theatre...

Гость: Гость:

Last Sunday I was invited to the theater by my friend. It was great and I felt very excited! We arrived at the thester at around one o'clock and immediatly left our clothes at the cloackroom. Also, we bought one opera glasses. We sat near the hall and we were waiting for the beggining. By the way, our tickets were a bit expensive, but we had our seats in the stalls and it was really great. After 10 minutes we went into the hall, sat down. The lights went down and we started to enjoy a perfomance. After the ending of the first part we went to the buffet to have a cup of coffee. During the onterval we were talking about the play. Then we returned to the hall and continued to watch the perfomance. It was really wonderful. That's why we walked to the stage and brought flowers to actors. I was very happy that I saw this play because I very liked it.