50 баллов! Времена. 16. Complete the sentences in the same way Example: I gave him my address and he gave me his. 1. I gave her ____ address and she gave me _____ . 2. He gave me ____ address and I gave him _____ . 3. We g...

50 баллов! Времена. 16. Complete the sentences in the same way Example: I gave him my address and he gave me his. 1. I gave her ____ address and she gave me _____ . 2. He gave me ____ address and I gave him _____ . 3. We gave them ____ address and they gave us _____ . 4. She gave him ____ address and he gave her ____ . 5. You gave us ____ address and we gave you ____ . 6. They gave you ____ address and you gave them ____ . 17. Look at the picture. The Smiths, Mary and David, are going on holiday with their children, Sue and Peter. They have four new suitcases, a red one, a blue one and two brown ones for the children. They must take them from the bus. Fill in the gaps with the possessive pronouns David: Now, this is my suitcase, isn’t? 1. Mary: No, it is not _____ , it’s _____ . I have the red one. ____ is blue. 2. David: Yours? Well, where is _____ ? 3. Peter: Here’s _____ , Daddy, this blue one here. 4. Sue: No, that’s not ____ . It’s this one. 5. David: Ah, good. Yes, this one is ____ . Now, where are _____ , children? 6. Mary: _____ are brown, David. I think they are over there. 7. David: I see… These ones? 8. Sue: No, Daddy. Those are not ____ . They’re too big. These ones here are ____ . 9. David: Good. Now we have all _____ .One, two, three…. Where is Mummy’s? 10. Sue: You are holding ____, Daddy. David: Oh yes, how silly of me!
16. 1. My, her 2. His, mine 3. Our, theirs 4. Her, his 5. Yours, ours 6. Theirs, yours
