While travelllng in Britain you left your mobile on a bus. Write a notice. Include this information: describe the mobile; when and where an you left it; explain why your mobile is very important to you; give your contact de...

Английский язык
While travelllng in Britain you left your mobile on a bus. Write a notice. Include this information: describe the mobile; when and where an you left it; explain why your mobile is very important to you; give your contact details; Write 35-45 words on your answer sheet.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Cfv ltkfqссс Сам делай
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Биология
Сказка про ренеофитов) напишите плиз!
Ответить
География
Материк которий не дал человечеству ни одного животного и растения
Ответить
Другие предметы
В трапеции ABCD диагональ AC перпендикулярна боковой стороне CD и является биссектри??ой угла А. Найдите длину АВ, если периметр трапеции равен 35 ...
Ответить
Химия
...+5O2= 3CO2 +...H2O что вставить в пропуски?
Ответить
Математика
3195:15*24-(16*375+(175-57)*106)= По действиям СРОЧНО
Ответить