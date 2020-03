6 класс напишите на английском сочинение. 30 слов. О любом спортсмене

Гость: Гость:

Fedor Vladimirovich Emelianenko is a Russian athlete, the quadruple world champion in MMA in heavy weight under the version "Pride FC", a two-time — according to "RINGS", two-time — according to "WAMMA", four-time world champion and nine-time champion of Russia in combat Sambo. Honored master of sports in Sambo and master of sports of international class in judo.In the period from 2003 to 2010 Emelianenko the world recognized the most famous sports media the best MMA fighter in the heavyweight division.