а) 1. If you have brought me the book, I should have read it. 2. If he didn't ring me up, I should not have come. 3. If he did not write to me, I shouldn't have answered him. 4. I wish I have a tie to match my suit. 5. The doctor suggested that she should have a long rest in the Crimea. 6. If I were you, I should have apologized to her. 7. You wouldn't have so many accidents if you would have driven slowly. 8. If he were in, he would have answered the phone. 9. If you have passed your examination, we should have a celebration.