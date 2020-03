A blue uniform, red trunks’, red boots, and a long, flowing red cape. Tall, strong, invisible Kind, smart, just! Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a train! Able to leap from building to building at a single boun...

Английский язык

A blue uniform, red trunks’, red boots, and a long, flowing red cape. Tall, strong, invisible Kind, smart, just! Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a train! Able to leap from building to building at a single bound1 That's Superman, our most favourite superhero! Superman was created in 1933. His real ‘parents' were high school students Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster from Cleveland, Ohio. Jerry and Joe were rather shy and unpopular at school, so they made up a superhero to live a life of fantasy through him! As the story goes, Superman came from dying planet Krypton. His parents sent him to Earth in a rocket in order to save him. The rocket landed in Kansas near a town called Smallville. A couple of farmers found the boy, adopted2 him and named him Clark. As Clark grew older, he gained3 strength from the Sun. By the time he was an adult he was able to fly, fire heat vision from his eyes and see through walls. From that point, he was Superman. Superman is a symbol of the American dream. He is a man who tries hard and succeeds. He is also a classical hero who fights criminals and rescues the helpless. He is the superhero we all know and love! выписать все глаголы в прошедш. времени и перевод ПЛИИИИИИИИИИИИИз СРООЧНОО

