A:Oh dear.How boring! B:No,it wasn't that bad. Then,in the afternoon,I 6)............ the car. A:I bet you were tired after that. B:Yes,I was. I 7)...........,it can wait until next weekend. A:I don't blame you. 8)...........? ...

Английский язык

A:Oh dear.How boring! B:No,it wasn't that bad. Then,in the afternoon,I 6)............ the car. A:I bet you were tired after that. B:Yes,I was. I 7)...........,it can wait until next weekend. A:I don't blame you. 8)...........? B:No,I just went straight to bed.

Автор: Гость