АаааааааааааПомогите, очень срочно)!Пожалуйста Write 3-5 sentences to answer these questions of British students. 1)What is the most popular TV programe in Russia? 2)What are the main sports played in Russia? 3)what kind of...

Гость: Гость:

1) one of the most popular TV programmes is the new show on the Russia channel called "amazing people". the participants are really amazing - for example, a mathematical genius who could easily do challenging calculations in his head or a 4 year old girl who spoke 6 languages. 2) russians like to play football and hockey. our hockey team is the best in the world! we're very proud of our sportspeople. 3) me and my friends often go shopping, walk around the city, visit different museums and cafes. i like travelling a lot. my favourite destination is st petersburg, it's a fantastic city. 4) i'm very fond of learning languages and painting. every tuesday, i go to an art school to improve my drawing skills. also, i'm passionate about music 5) сорри, я не знаю, где ты живешь и поэтому не могу описать твой город 6) yes, we celebrate christmas. but russian orthodox christmas is on the 7th of january, two weeks after the catholic one. also, new year celebrations are bigger than christmas ones, but still, it's a very significant holiday 7) many people have pets. the most popular pets are cats and dogs. i have a cat called Murzik and i love him so much! he is so playful and kind. 8) to trave to Russia, you'll probably need a visa. to get it, you need to apply to the Russian embassy in London. if Russians want to go abroad, they must have a foreign passport.