Adverb Наречия 1.The prisoner tried ... to escape but failed. Mel has ... recovered from the shock.(hard, hardly).2. Do you feel ... today? I feel ... about my latest progress. (Good, well). 3. She was ... hurt and was taken ...

Английский язык
Adverb Наречия 1.The prisoner tried ... to escape but failed. Mel has ... recovered from the shock.(hard, hardly).2. Do you feel ... today? I feel ... about my latest progress. (Good, well). 3. She was ... hurt and was taken to hospital. It certainly was ... news to her family.(bad, badly).
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1hard.hardly 2well.good 3bad
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Sin (arccos 3/5 + arcsin 12/13)
Ответить
Русский язык
Часть речи слова остающимся?
Ответить
Литература
Автор говорит о счастливой тоске леса Объясните эти слова
Ответить
Биология
Значение животных в жизни человека
Ответить
Математика
Прошу помогите решите уравнение 2x^2+3x=0, и если не трудно то еще вот это Сократите дробь 5ab^2 /черта дроби/ abc ЗАРАНЕЕ СПАСИБО)))
Ответить