Английский язык

Adverb Наречия 1.The prisoner tried ... to escape but failed. Mel has ... recovered from the shock.(hard, hardly).2. Do you feel ... today? I feel ... about my latest progress. (Good, well). 3. She was ... hurt and was taken to hospital. It certainly was ... news to her family.(bad, badly).

