Английский язык

Alec Medlock lives in California, the USA. He is ten. He loves to read, play sports, play gameswith his friends, and ride his bicycle. And he loves to study languages, too. Alec went to a French school, and he can speak French very well. He has got many Chinese friends and he is going to study the Chinese language. He thinks he is going to speak Chinese very well, too. He thinks he will be a very good language teacher. По это му тексту задать про Алика 3 вопроса и чтобы был ответ в тексте написать их. ПЖ побыстрей

