АНГЛИЧАНЕ ВЫ ГДЕ?? ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! 1. Decide which answer А, В, С or D best fits each space. Подумайте, какие из предложенных ответов лучше подходят для данных выражений. A grasshopper spent the summer singing and danci...

Английский язык

АНГЛИЧАНЕ ВЫ ГДЕ?? ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! 1. Decide which answer А, В, С or D best fits each space. Подумайте, какие из предложенных ответов лучше подходят для данных выражений. A grasshopper spent the summer singing and dancing in the sun. One day he saw an ant hurrying. She _1 _ and hot. "Why _ you _ 2 _ on such a lovely day?" asked the grasshopper. "I'm _3___ food for the winter," the ant said and went on her way. She _4_ all the other ants carrying food to their store. The grasshop¬per sang another song and carried on dancing. When winter came and there _5__ on the ground, the grasshopper _6_ to eat. He _7_ so he went and asked the ants _8_ him some food we worked all summer _9_ our food. What _10 _ you do? - said one of the ants. I _11_singing and dancing replied the grasshopper. "Well, if you_ Well, if you _12_ all summer and do no work, "said the ant, "then you must starve in the winter. Moral always _13_ for difficult times in the future. 1. A) looked tiring B) looking tired C) looked tired 2. А) do ... work B) do ... working C) are .... working D) is.... working 3. A) collect B) collecting C) collected D) collects 4. A) was joined B) was joining C) joins D) joined 5. A) was snow B) was snowed C) were snowed D) were snow 6. A) had no nothing B) didn't have nothing C) had nothing D) have nothing 7. A) was hungried B) was hungry C) wasn’t hungry D) hungried 8. A) to givе B) give C) to gave D) gave 9. A) to collect B) collect C) collected D) to collected 10. A) was B) were C) do D) did 11. A) was busy B) were busy C) wasn’t busy D) weren’t busy 12. A) sing and dance B) sang and danced C) were singing and dancing D) has singing and dancing 13. A) prepare B) prepares C) prepared D) preparing

