Английский - Два варианта ( Контрольная ) Часть 1 Контрольные работы по базовым разделам английской грамматики Контрольная работа № 1 Видо-временные формы глагола Level А I. Поставьте глагол в нужном времени. Переведит...

Английский язык

Английский - Два варианта ( Контрольная ) Часть 1 Контрольные работы по базовым разделам английской грамматики Контрольная работа № 1 Видо-временные формы глагола Level А I. Поставьте глагол в нужном времени. Переведите предложе-ния. 1. The skull (to include) the brain. 2. He already (to write) the report. 3. They (to take) the examination in anatomy now. 4. The bones (to form) the skeleton. 5. My friend (to enter) the University two years ago. 6. The students (to finish) the work by the end of the week. II. Задайте общий вопрос. 1. Striated muscle tissue consists of large fibers. 2. We may divide all muscles into two groups. III. Поставьте вопросы к выделенным словам. 1. The backbone is the most important part of the body. 2. The students worked at the library yesterday. IV. Выберите правильный вариант перевода глагола-сказуемого. 1. Я закончу университет через пять лет. а) shall graduate b) graduate c) shall have graduate 2. Он пишет статью сейчас. a) writes b) is writing c) write Level В Вариант 1 I. Поставьте глагол в нужном времени. Переведите предложе-ния. 1. The arms (to join) the body at the shoulder, and the shoulder it-self (to consist) of two bones. 2. It (to snow) when we went out of the University. 3. We (to finish) the work by 3 o’clock tomorrow. 4. When we entered the class, the lesson already (to begin). 5. The doctor already (to examine) the patient. II. Поставьте вопросы к выделенным словам. 1.The bones of the trunk include the spinal column, the ribs and the breastbone. 2. Students study human anatomy. 3. There are many nurses at a surgical department. III. Переведите предложения на английский язык. 1. Мы уже сдали все экзамены. 2. Этот студент пропустил лекцию вчера. Вариант 2 I. Поставьте глагол в нужном времени. Переведите предложе-ния. 1. We (to discuss) the characteristic features of cardiac muscles when he entered the classroom. 2. The doctor hopes that the patient (to get) better in a short time. 3. First year students (to work) in the laboratory now. 4. The teacher corrected the tests which the students (to write) the day before. 5. My friend (not to take) any treatment since he was discharged from the hospital. II. Поставьте вопросы к выделенным словам. 1. They completed the course of studies in therapy. 2. The bones of the head include the bones which make up the skull. 3. She will work in the field of surgery. III. Переведите предложения на английский язык. 1. Я переведу текст к концу недели. 2. Эти студенты поступили в институт два года назад. Level С I. Поставьте глагол в нужном времени. Переведите предложе-ния. 1. The teacher says that we (to study) the bones of the skeleton for another week. 2. Injury to the nerves which innervate muscles (to cause) disturb-ances in voluntary movements. 3. The patient (to loose) 3 kilograms of weight this month. 4. The features of the disease (to vary) among individuals. 5. My sister (not to take) any treatment since she was discharged from the hospital. 6. The pulmonary function of the lung during pneumonia (to change) in different stages of the disease. II. Поставьте вопросы к выделенным словам. 1. The doctor pays particular attention to this patient because he is in a very poor state. 2. The necessary remedy is on the nurse’s table. III. Как бы вы построили вопросительное предложение, если бы хотели узнать: - when your friend entered the university; - where she will work in a year; - how he receives the findings of his experiments. IV. Переведите предложения на английский язык. 1. Больной спал, когда пришел хирург. 2. Я буду хирургом через 6 лет.

