Answer the questions. Ответьте на вопросы. 1. Have you got a grandmother and a grandfather? 2. Have your grandparents got many children? 3. Have you got brothers or sisters? 4. Has your father got a sister? 5. Has your mo...

Английский язык

Answer the questions. Ответьте на вопросы. 1. Have you got a grandmother and a grandfather? 2. Have your grandparents got many children? 3. Have you got brothers or sisters? 4. Has your father got a sister? 5. Has your mother got a brother? 6. Have you got an aunt? 7. Have you got an uncle?

