Answer the questions. Ответьте на вопросы. 1. Have you got a grandmother and a grandfather? 2. Have your grandparents got many children? 3. Have you got brothers or sisters? 4. Has your father got a sister? 5. Has your mo...

Английский язык
Answer the questions. Ответьте на вопросы. 1. Have you got a grandmother and a grandfather? 2. Have your grandparents got many children? 3. Have you got brothers or sisters? 4. Has your father got a sister? 5. Has your mother got a brother? 6. Have you got an aunt? 7. Have you got an uncle?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Помогите с 6 и 7 заданием умоляю срочно нужно
Ответить
История
Какие события произошли в период правления императора Нерона?
Ответить
Английский язык
Номер 7 переведи на англииский дождливый год снежная зима
Ответить
Английский язык
Написать объявление для вашего любимого клуба школы
Ответить
География
КАКОЕ УТВЕЖДЕНИЕ ОБ АТМОСФЕРЕ ВЕРНО? 1) температура воздуха повышается с высотой 2) В атмосферном воздухе преобладает азот 3)Большая часть а...
Ответить