Can you descri these Animals? Сочинение на завтра срочно!! про тигра!!!! упражнение 18!!!

Tiger - a very large wild cat, fierce, strong, fast, fearless. This large animal paw can knock out a horse. Tiger - one of the largest representatives of predatory kingdom, its body length - from a half to three meters. Tiger is a cat with a special grace. His movements are smooth, nimble, quick, he knows how to move silently and gently.He has a nice ear, excellent vision. He is a good climber and swimmer. Cats know how to purr, purrs and a tiger when it is full and calm.But if he is angry, he starts to growl. During the day it hides in the realm of impenetrable jungle, in damp places, and at night goes hunting. He did a cat sneaking up on unwary animal and then in one leap run against him and instantly kills. Experts have long noticed a tiger property as high adaptability to the conditions in which he have called.