Change active into passive 4.People speak English and French in Canada 5.She Heard this song yesterday 6.Scientists have researched the UFO since 1947 7.Mary has invited many friends for her birthday party 8.Scientist have made a number of experiments in our laboratory
Change active into passive 4.People speak English and French in Canada 5.She Heard this song yesterday 6.Scientists have researched the UFO since 1947 7.Mary has invited many friends for her birthday party 8.Scientist have made a number of experiments in our laboratory
4. English and French are spoken by people in Canada 5. This song was heard by her 6. The UFO have been reseached by scientists 7. Many friends had been invited for birthday party by Mary 8. A number of experiments on laboratory have been made by scientist Вроде так
