Английский язык
Change the following sentences into Passive. 1) A car ran over the cat. 2)The fire destroyed Windsor Castle in 1992. 3)Someone will meet the actors at the airport. 4)She must finish her work today. 5)We should visit him. Помогите, прошу!
1. The cat was run over by a car 2. Windsor Castle was destroyed by the fire in 1992 3. The actors will be met at the airport by someone 4. The work must be finished by her today 5. He should be visited by us
