Change the following setnences into the Passive Voice: 1) What pets do people keep in their houses? 2) I shall give her all the papers tomorrow. 3) We always help him when he is in trouble. 4) If you don't take me to the statio...

Change the following setnences into the Passive Voice: 1) What pets do people keep in their houses? 2) I shall give her all the papers tomorrow. 3) We always help him when he is in trouble. 4) If you don't take me to the station, I will miss the bus. 5) Will you return the book to Mary tomorrow? 6) We don't usually write articles about music for the school newspaper. 7)How many friends will you invite to the party? 8)My mother didn't help me write the essay in English. 9) Do you often help your mother about the house?
1) What pets are kept in the houses? 2) She will be given all the papers tomorrow./ All the papers will be given to her tomorrow. 3) He is always helped when he is in trouble. 4) If Iam not taken to the station, I will miss the bus. 5) Will the book be returned to Mary tomorrow? 6) Articles about music are not usually written for the school newspaper. 7)How many friends will be invited to the party? 8)I wasn't helped to write the essay in English. 9)Is your mother often helped about the house?
