Change the following setnences into the Passive Voice: 1) What pets do people keep in their houses? 2) I shall give her all the papers tomorrow. 3) We always help him when he is in trouble. 4) If you don't take me to the statio...

Английский язык

Change the following setnences into the Passive Voice: 1) What pets do people keep in their houses? 2) I shall give her all the papers tomorrow. 3) We always help him when he is in trouble. 4) If you don't take me to the station, I will miss the bus. 5) Will you return the book to Mary tomorrow? 6) We don't usually write articles about music for the school newspaper. 7)How many friends will you invite to the party? 8)My mother didn't help me write the essay in English. 9) Do you often help your mother about the house?

