Charles Dickens (be) a famous English writer. He _____ (be) the person who _____ (create) characters such as Oliver Twist, Scrooge and David Copperfield. People all over the world , young and old, still read his wonderful stori...

Charles Dickens (be) a famous English writer. He _____ (be) the person who _____ (create) characters such as Oliver Twist, Scrooge and David Copperfield. People all over the world , young and old, still read his wonderful stories. Charles Dickens was born in Portsmouth, England in 1812. In 1822 his family _____ (move) to London. When Dickens was only twelve years old, he _____ (go) to work in a factory. From 1834-1836, Charles Dickens _____ (work) as a reporter for the “MorningChronicle”. He _____ (begin) his career as a writer in 1837 with “Pickwick Papers”. Dickens _____ (marry) Catherine Hogarth in 1836. He _____ (have) nine children andwas a very loving father. Dickens was one of the most popular writers of his time.Some of his most famous stories include “Oliver Twist”, “David Copperfield” and“A Christmas Carol”. He travelled a lot and never stopped writing. Charles Dickens _____ (die) in 1870, more than a hundred years ago, but his storiesare still popular today.

