Choose the appropriate verb forms to complete the sentences. 1) James said they (will be/would be) at home after six. 2) Betty didn’t want anything to eat. She promised she (will have/would have) something later. 3) If it rains...
Английский язык
Choose the appropriate verb forms to complete the sentences. 1) James said they (will be/would be) at home after six. 2) Betty didn’t want anything to eat. She promised she (will have/would have) something later. 3) If it rains, I don’t think we (will go/would go) boating. 4) Steve said he (will phone/would phone) me in the evening. 5) Diana explained she (will finish/would finish) the job at the end of the week. 6) If you work late hours every night, you (will have/would have) a headache in the end.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) James said they would be at home after six. 2) Betty didn’t want anything to eat. She promised she would have something later. 3) If it rains, I don’t think we will go boating. 4) Steve said he would phone me in the evening. 5) Diana explained she would finish the job at the end of the week. 6) If you work late hours every night, you will have a headache in the end.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Русский язык
Отметь крестиком предложения в котором подлежащее выражено одушевленным именем ??уществительным. солнце глянуло из-за туч. птицы снова улетают на ю...
Английский язык