Choose the appropriate verb forms to complete the sentences. 1) James said they (will be/would be) at home after six. 2) Betty didn’t want anything to eat. She promised she (will have/would have) something later. 3) If it rains, I don’t think we (will go/would go) boating. 4) Steve said he (will phone/would phone) me in the evening. 5) Diana explained she (will finish/would finish) the job at the end of the week. 6) If you work late hours every night, you (will have/would have) a headache in the end.

