Choose the right forms and complete the sentences.1)Your clothes (is/are) always nice.Who buys (it/them) for you? 2)Peters shorts (was/were) fairly new. He bought (it/them) a month ago. 3)The black trainers (was/were) under the...

1.Your clothes are always nice. Who buys them for you? 2.Peters shorts were fairly new. He bought them a month ago. 3.The black trainers were under the bed. I couldn't find them for a long time. 4.Where is your pink blouse ? I'm going to wash it together with my clothes. 5.I like these green and white socks. Give them to me please. 6.My new pajamas are red and comfortable. 7.The black sweater is small for John now. 8.Is your new jeans dark or light ? Mine is dark blue. 9.His warm jacket was on the hook in the hall. He went there and took it.